Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,904,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,531 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF comprises about 10.1% of CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $74,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,610,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 749,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 73,734 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,789,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titus Wealth Management raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 100,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.02.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.