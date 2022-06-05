PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.41 million.PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Shares of PD stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PD shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $142,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,099,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 353,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,527,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 263,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 133,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PagerDuty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,783,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,939,000 after purchasing an additional 80,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in PagerDuty by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 66,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

