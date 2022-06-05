PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,625,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,908 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 5.36% of PagSeguro Digital worth $462,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after acquiring an additional 306,370 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 226,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 145,269 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,443,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,692,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PAGS. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.76.

NYSE:PAGS opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $61.65.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $579.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

