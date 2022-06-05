Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Holdings Decreased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,677,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,686 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Patria Investments worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Patria Investments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the period.
Shares of PAX stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.09.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
