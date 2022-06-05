Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Holdings Decreased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,677,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,686 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.05% of Patria Investments worth $43,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Patria Investments by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Patria Investments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the period.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

Shares of PAX stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of -0.09.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 48.67%. The company had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.