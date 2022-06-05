Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the quarter. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,814,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,610,000 after acquiring an additional 635,782 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,104,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $51,963,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,045,000 after buying an additional 158,469 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,815,000 after buying an additional 18,673 shares during the period. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $704,020 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PDCO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

