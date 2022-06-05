PDT Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,981,589,000 after buying an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,314,856,000 after purchasing an additional 76,473 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $889,586,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,373,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 353,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $618,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG opened at $1,375.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,230.91 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,447.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,530.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,926.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,696.00 to $1,724.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,941.68.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total transaction of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

