PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 7,330 Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,433 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 141,349 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $15,334,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,367,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,064,798,000 after purchasing an additional 230,667 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 33,985 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 84,224 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

STX stock opened at $82.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.