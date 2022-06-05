Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th.

Penns Woods Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ PWOD opened at $23.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $165.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $26.70.

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,535.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $58,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,745 shares of company stock valued at $156,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWOD. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 49.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter worth $262,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Sunday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

