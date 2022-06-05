Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,456 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,783,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,477,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,093,000 after purchasing an additional 793,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $105.52 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

