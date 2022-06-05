Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on July 1st

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSEMKT:PDO opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69.

In related news, insider Julie Ann Meggers purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, for a total transaction of $217,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after acquiring an additional 721,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 40,876 shares in the last quarter.

