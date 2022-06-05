Piper Sandler Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Snap to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. Snap has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total value of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Snap by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,380 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Snap by 1,817.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,621,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

