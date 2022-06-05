Piper Sandler Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $29.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SentinelOne from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SentinelOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Shares of S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $78.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $96,615.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ric Smith sold 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $63,943.35. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,214 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,682.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne (Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.