PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PJT Partners from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.54. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $54.48 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.80.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

