Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their overweight rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $17.90 on Thursday. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Plug Power by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Plug Power by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 9.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

