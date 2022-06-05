PolkaDomain (NAME) Trading 2% Higher This Week

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for $0.0778 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 2% against the US dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $244,031.18 and $125.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 117.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.15 or 0.09986856 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00439194 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00031503 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000274 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

PolkaDomain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaDomain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolkaDomain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.