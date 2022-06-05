Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Apartment Communities has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

APTS stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.20. Preferred Apartment Communities has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Preferred Apartment Communities ( NYSE:APTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.4% in the first quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

