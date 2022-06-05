Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Preferred Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.67.

PFBC opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.25. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.97 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 8.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 18.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.