Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.27

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $95.27 and traded as low as $74.46. Puma shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 150 shares trading hands.

Separately, Hauck and Aufhaeuser upgraded shares of Puma to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Puma alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.08.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.