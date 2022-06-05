QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of QCR stock opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. QCR has a 1 year low of $44.75 and a 1 year high of $62.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $995.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.02.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.97 million. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QCR will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.65%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in QCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QCR by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in QCR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

