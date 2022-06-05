QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

QNBC opened at $32.50 on Friday. QNB has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.44.

QNB Company Profile (Get Rating)

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

