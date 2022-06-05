QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) to Issue $0.36 Dividend

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.
QNBC opened at $32.50 on Friday. QNB has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.44.
QNB Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QNB (QNBC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for QNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.