Quant (QNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $32.39 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for $65.07 or 0.00218703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a total market capitalization of $785.58 million and $32.39 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002502 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $569.59 or 0.01914409 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00291904 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

