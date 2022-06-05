Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Market Cap Reaches $14.87 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $26,720.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,707.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,787.80 or 0.06018038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00016900 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00211058 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.01 or 0.00626157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.87 or 0.00635782 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00073223 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,300,579 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

