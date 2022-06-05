QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.67.

QNST stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $595.78 million, a PE ratio of 155.31 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $150.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Simons acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 304,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in QuinStreet by 22.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,557 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 560,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 85,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

