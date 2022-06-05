Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Lowered to $151.00 at Cowen

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $171.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded Ralph Lauren from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.40.

Shares of RL opened at $105.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.24. Ralph Lauren has a twelve month low of $86.55 and a twelve month high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 124,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,115,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 48.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 61.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 70,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

