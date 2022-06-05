Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in SAN JOSE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:RANI opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $516.18 million and a P/E ratio of -12.50. Rani Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $36.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.45.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

