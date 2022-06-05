Raymond James Trims NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Target Price to $94.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $104.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NetApp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.42.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $83.57.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares in the company, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,124,859. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439,053 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,555,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 187.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 3,085.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,082 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,377,000 after purchasing an additional 656,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,709,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.