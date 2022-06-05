Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The firm has a market cap of $222.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

