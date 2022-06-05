Raze Network (RAZE) Price Down 8.1% Over Last Week

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Raze Network has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Raze Network alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,442.25 or 0.11456934 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.63 or 0.00431446 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raze Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raze Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.