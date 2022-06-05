Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Receives $59.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RETA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RETA traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.71. 1,020,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,650.72% and a negative return on equity of 137.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.86) EPS. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.34 EPS for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

