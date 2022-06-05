Reckitt Benckiser Group’s (RKT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 7,000 ($88.56) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($91.09) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,460 ($94.38) to GBX 7,700 ($97.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 9,300 ($117.66) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 7,677.78 ($97.14).

Shares of RKT opened at GBX 6,180 ($78.19) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($62.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,709 ($84.88). The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.26. The company has a market capitalization of £44.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,373.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,135.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,114.96.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Laxman Narasimhan sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,214 ($78.62), for a total transaction of £479,285.82 ($606,383.88).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

