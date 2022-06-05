ReddCoin Market Cap Reaches $9.11 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 49.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and $36.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

