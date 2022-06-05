Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Raised to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Regions Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

RF stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.