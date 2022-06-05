Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives $136.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.75.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of RSG traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.41. 854,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,272. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.00 and a 200 day moving average of $131.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.75. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $106.46 and a 1-year high of $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $277,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after acquiring an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after acquiring an additional 436,685 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

