Reviewing CVRx (CVRX) and Its Peers

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) is one of 216 publicly-traded companies in the "Surgical & medical instruments" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare CVRx to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CVRx and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVRx -311.83% -148.64% -33.31% CVRx Competitors -748.20% -64.90% -19.61%

This table compares CVRx and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CVRx $13.04 million -$43.08 million -0.12 CVRx Competitors $1.15 billion $84.66 million -518.90

CVRx’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CVRx and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVRx 0 0 3 0 3.00 CVRx Competitors 1297 4625 8016 221 2.51

CVRx presently has a consensus target price of $20.84, suggesting a potential upside of 243.96%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 53.46%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CVRx is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of CVRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CVRx competitors beat CVRx on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About CVRx (Get Rating)

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF. The company sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. CVRx, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

