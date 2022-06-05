RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 14th

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RIV opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $18.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $563,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

