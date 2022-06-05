Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000296 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $10.42 million and $761,116.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,754.60 or 1.00005943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001983 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault-RocketX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars.

