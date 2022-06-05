Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.90.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.
Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.
