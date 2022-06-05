Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.90.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.77. The company had a trading volume of 232,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,567. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.