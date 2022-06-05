Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,990 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $41,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $432.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $452.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Roper Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.