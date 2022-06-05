Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.11% of Ross Stores worth $43,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.75 and a 52-week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

