Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.03). Rover Group posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 72.28% and a negative return on equity of 21.97%. Rover Group’s quarterly revenue was up 133.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

ROVR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rover Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 12,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $60,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 13,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $69,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,750 shares of company stock valued at $147,560 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rover Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Rover Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rover Group stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 556,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,713. Rover Group has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.04.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

