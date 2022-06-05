Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Origin Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

OGFGY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Origin Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $4.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Energy Markets and Integrated Gas.

