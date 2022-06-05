Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives GBX 588.90 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 543.22 ($6.87).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 702 ($8.88) to GBX 632 ($8.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 650 ($8.22) to GBX 575 ($7.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Liberum Capital downgraded Royal Mail to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 470 ($5.95) to GBX 355 ($4.49) in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 275 ($3.48) to GBX 240 ($3.04) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($9.99) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

RMG traded down GBX 10.30 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 300.30 ($3.80). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,379,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,667. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.89. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 290.20 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 613.80 ($7.77). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 331.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 408.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 3.88%. This is an increase from Royal Mail’s previous dividend of $6.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Royal Mail’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

