Rubic (RBC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.75 Million

Rubic (RBC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Rubic has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $245,577.00 worth of Rubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rubic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rubic has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 976.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.52 or 0.11541280 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.96 or 0.00426270 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Rubic Coin Profile

Rubic’s total supply is 124,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,000,000 coins. Rubic’s official website is rubic.exchange . Rubic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoRubic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rubic

