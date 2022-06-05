Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.40-$14.40 EPS.

NYSE:R opened at $81.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200-day moving average of $77.12. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $61.71 and a 52 week high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is 19.27%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on R shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ryder System from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.83.

In related news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,685.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.