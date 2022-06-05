Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $96.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.17.
Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $101.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 135,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties (Get Rating)
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.