Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Raised to $96.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RHP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.17.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.73. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 135,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

