SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

SABS stock opened at 2.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of 1.61 and a 52-week high of 12.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAB Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

