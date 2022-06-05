Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th.

Safe Bulkers has a payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB stock opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $598.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 55.01% and a return on equity of 26.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 219.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 538,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 514.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 488,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 372,140 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,362,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,818 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Safe Bulkers (Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.