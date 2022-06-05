Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe-T Group (NASDAQ:SFET – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Safe-T Group Ltd. develops and markets software solutions. The Company offers security applications for data-related threats which includes data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware and fraud. Safe-T Group Ltd. is based in Herzliya, Israel. “

Get Safe-T Group alerts:

SFET opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Safe-T Group has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $1.69.

Safe-T Group ( NASDAQ:SFET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Safe-T Group had a negative return on equity of 52.47% and a negative net margin of 118.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Safe-T Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Safe-T Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 466.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 62,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Safe-T Group by 307.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the period. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Safe-T Group (Get Rating)

Safe-T Group Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, Hong Kong, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its cybersecurity solutions comprise iShield, a cybersecurity cloud software that protects users from online threats, including phishing, malware, ransomware and others; AdBlocker, an iOS application for an ad-free internet experience; ZoneZero SDP, a solution based on software defined perimeter and zero trust network access concepts that grant access to applications on a need-to-know basis only; ZoneZero MFA, a solution designed to add centralized multi-factor authentication capabilities for various types of internal applications; and SDE, which is designed to unify various data exchange scenarios of an organization.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe-T Group (SFET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe-T Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe-T Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.