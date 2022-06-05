SAFE2 Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (SAFE2) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. One SAFE2 coin can now be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded flat against the dollar. SAFE2 has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 178.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.76 or 0.01490100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.56 or 0.00432110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031403 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000272 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars.

