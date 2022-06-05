Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Mirova

Mirova raised its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.91. 9,223,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,825,199. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average of $214.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.80.

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $459,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $26,965,080 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

